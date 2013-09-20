Two arrested for drugs, disorderly conduct

A 46-year-old Forest Avenue man was arrested on felony drug and weapons charges and a 27-year-old Hampshire Street man faces lesser a drug possession charge after they were arrested after allegedly yelling and blocking pedestrians and traffic in the 400 block of Forest Avenue about 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Andre Canada was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a weapons charge after officers reported finding he was carrying a large knife, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Arthur M. Pace was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Both also were charged with disorderly conduct for the street disturbance.