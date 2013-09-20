GUNSOLUS, SHEILA M. (TAVERNIER)

After a brief illness, entered into eternal rest on September 17, 2013 at age 40, beloved wife of Bradley L. Gunsolus; loving mother of Kyle Contrino; dearest daughter of Richard and Antoinette (nee Juliano) Tavernier; daughter-in-law of Stan and Patty (nee Hartwell) Gunsolus; dear sister of Michelle, Phillip and Danielle Tavernier; sister-in-law of Billy (Krystal) Gunsolus. She will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Sheila was a graduate of RIT and devoted her career with M&T Bank.