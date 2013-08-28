Two local firms picked to market Richardson complex hotel

The Mansion Group selected two Buffalo firms to market the hotel and conference center to be built in the Richardson Olmsted Complex.

Block Club and 19 IDEAS will handle marketing and branding strategy for the hospitality venues at the historic site at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues in Buffalo.

The firms will do market research, including a perception survey, and create a brand, including a logo, a hotel name and tagline, and a positioning statement, the Mansion Group said in a release.

Construction of the 88-room hotel inside the complex is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, with the hotel opening in spring 2016.

The Mansion Group developed and operates The Mansion on Delaware Avenue.

