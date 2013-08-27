BAKER, Antonia M. (Scolese)

Of West Seneca, NY, August 26, 2013, beloved wife of Richard D. Baker; daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Scolese; sister of Anna (Harry) Payne and the late Rose (late Howard) Reichert and Anthony G. (Joanne) Scolese; stepmother of Rick T. Sr. (Brenda), Ronald (Deb) and Roger (Denise) Baker; also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 9:30. Friends invited. Flowers declined.