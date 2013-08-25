WYDYSH, Peggy S. (Olson)

Unexpectedly, August 22, 2013, age 54, of North Tonawanda; wife of Michael A. Wydysh; mother of Amanda (Brian) Kistner, Michael (Magui), Richard (Bonnie) and Carrie (Peter Kugler) Wydysh; sister of Deborah (Gregory) Berdzik and Sandra Ponivas; daughter-in-law of Audrey and the late Richard Wydysh; also surviving are five grandchildren, Michael, Julian, Nathaniel, Ava and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 8 PM Wednesday. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to UNYTS are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.