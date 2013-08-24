Countdown to Friday Night Lights kicks off Sunday

Our Countdown to Friday Night Lights returns this year and we'll get kicked off Sunday -- here on the blog and in Sunday's paper.

We'll be taking a look at a different division every day until our high school football preview issue is published on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The countdown will include a quick review of last year, how the division might look different and a overview of what's in store this season.

Here's the lineup:

Sunday, Aug. 25: Class DD

Monday, Aug. 26: Class D

Tuesday, Aug. 27: C South

Wednesday, Aug. 28: C North

Thursday, Aug. 29: B South

Friday, Aug. 30: B North

Saturday, Aug. 31: A South

Sunday, Sept. 1: A Central

Monday, Sept. 2: A North

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Class AA

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Monsignor Martin Association

Thursday, Sept. 5: 2013 High school football preview issue.

The football preview will again include divisional breakdowns of each team, including team-by-team schedules, and new additions this season. There will also be a great cover, feature stories, the full week-by-week schedule, and much more.

Also worth marking on your calendar: The first Scholastic Spotlight of the year will be published Tuesday, Sept. 10.