Countdown to Friday Night Lights kicks off Sunday
Our Countdown to Friday Night Lights returns this year and we'll get kicked off Sunday -- here on the blog and in Sunday's paper.
We'll be taking a look at a different division every day until our high school football preview issue is published on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The countdown will include a quick review of last year, how the division might look different and a overview of what's in store this season.
Here's the lineup:
Sunday, Aug. 25: Class DD
Monday, Aug. 26: Class D
Tuesday, Aug. 27: C South
Wednesday, Aug. 28: C North
Thursday, Aug. 29: B South
Friday, Aug. 30: B North
Saturday, Aug. 31: A South
Sunday, Sept. 1: A Central
Monday, Sept. 2: A North
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Class AA
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Monsignor Martin Association
Thursday, Sept. 5: 2013 High school football preview issue.
The football preview will again include divisional breakdowns of each team, including team-by-team schedules, and new additions this season. There will also be a great cover, feature stories, the full week-by-week schedule, and much more.
Also worth marking on your calendar: The first Scholastic Spotlight of the year will be published Tuesday, Sept. 10.
