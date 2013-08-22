West side burglar sentenced to eight years in state prison

Reymundo Nieves-Rojas was ordered Wednesday by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to serve an eight-year state prison term on his guilty plea to burglary charges linked to a series of West Side house burglaries over the last two years.

Arrested months ago, Nieves-Rojas pleaded guilty to one-count of second-degree burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary.

Erie County District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III told The Buffalo News the arrest of Nieves-Rojas was based on the efforts of Buffalo Police Detectives Sean Buth and John Paradowski who used DNA evidence, fingerprint analysis and “old-fashioned police work.”