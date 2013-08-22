Daily Dish … A spicy serving of celebrity news

Unwelcome guest in house

Police say an intruder had been living for a week on Jennifer Lopez’s property in the Hamptons while she was away.

Southampton police said Wednesday the entertainer had an order of protection against 49-year-old John Dubis of Rhode Island. Information on why the order was obtained wasn’t immediately available.

According to Newsday, workers found Dubis on the Water Mill property on Aug. 8 and called police.

He was arraigned the following day on charges of burglary, criminal contempt, stalking and possession of burglar tools. He’s due in court Wednesday.

Dubis is being held on $100,000 bail.

Rocky road trip

Rapper 2 Chainz was among more than 10 people arrested after they failed to exit a tour bus following a traffic stop in Oklahoma City early Thursday morning, police said.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, was arrested Thursday morning along with 10 other people on a charge of obstructing a police officer, said Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow.

Wardlow said the tour bus was stopped around midnight near Interstate 40 because of an illegal taillight. Police noticed drug use when the bus was stopped and the driver was arrested.

“But as he got off the bus, the interior door shut and locked and obviously our officers could not get in there,” she said.

The remaining people on the bus refused to get off, so officers towed the bus to a nearby training facility about four miles away, Wardlow said.

No fan of Fonda

A central Kentucky theater owner who trained pilots during the Vietnam War is refusing to show the nation’s top movie, “The Butler” because one of the stars is Jane Fonda who was an outspoken opponent of the conflict.

Ike Boutwell owns MoviePalace and Showtime Cinemas in Elizabethtown. He tells The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/16QB9Er) he won’t show the popular flick about a butler who served eight U.S. presidents because it has Fonda starring as former first lady Nancy Reagan.

Boutwell said Fonda’s statements and demonstrations against the Vietnam War caused him to view her as a traitor, and he won’t show any movie involving her in his theaters.

The Korean War veteran said: “I trained hundreds of pilots to fly, many of whom Ms. Fonda clapped and cheered as they were shot down.”

Standing up to Russia

Wentworth Miller is declining an invitation to be an honored guest at a film festival in Russia because he is gay.

The 41-year-old actor said in a letter Wednesday to organizers of the St. Petersburg International Film Festival that he is “deeply troubled” by the attitudes toward and treatment of gay people by the Russian government, which passed a law in June against representations of “nontraditional sexual relations.”

The star of TV’s “Prison Break” series says he’s declining the invitation because he’s gay and refuses to join a celebration in a country where he says gay people are “systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.”