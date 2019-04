LUBNOW, Margaret J.

LUBNOW - Margaret J. August 19, 2013, of Kenmore, NY, dear mother of Maureen Vishion, George and Christina Lubnow; grandmother of John and Julia; sister of Katie (late Donald) Wright, William McLean, Grace Grateri and the late Fran McNealy; survived by several nieces and nephews; dear friend of Russ. Private services at the convenience of the family.