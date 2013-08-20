Yorkshire man charged with DWI after accident

YORKSHIRE – A 26-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a rollover accident last weekend in the Cattaraugus County Town of Yorkshire, State Police reported today.

Steven R. Fuller, of Yorkshire, was driving a vehicle that rolled over on Creek Road at about 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.

Fuller was taken by ambulance to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. He was issued tickets to appear in Yorkshire Town Court on the DWI charge and other, unspecified, violations of vehicle and traffic law.