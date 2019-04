By Jerry Zremski

WASHINGTON -- Today's top read is a serious one: The New York Times' take on an international panel's near-certain conclusions on global warming.

Back on the political front, Politico tells us the Clinton dramas are with us again, and The Hill reports on the wealthiest members of Congress -- including Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence.

Lastly, FactCheck.org separates fact versus fiction on Obamacare.