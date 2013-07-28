BEEBE, Cheryl E.

Of Orchard Park, NY, July 26, 2013, beloved daughter of Evelyn (Howland) and the late Robert Beebe; loving sister of Robin (Dominic) Govenitto; dear sister-in-law of Patti Govenitto; niece of Chaplain Marvin (Arlene) Howland of Orange, TX; also survived by many cousins. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Cheryl's family would like to thank the staff at Father Baker Manor for their many years of loving care. Memorials may be made to the Father Baker Manor Residence Fund. Share condolences at www.

