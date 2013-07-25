Academy players go 7-on-7

Five area high school football players, members of the Gridiron Academy, will represent the Buffalo area on Saturday at a 7-on-7 passing competition at Central Square High School.

TE/LB Tyler Hill (St. Joe’s), TE Augie Touris (Canisius), WR/S Emaure Williams (Clarence), QB Sam Terrazzino (Starpoint) and LB/WR Justin Bliss of Pioneer were chosen from the Academy team, which also includes players from Rochester, Syracuse and the Finger Lakes.

The first of seven, 30-minute games against all-star teams and private school teams from the Syracuse area starts at 10:40 a.m. For more info visit: thegridironacademy.com.