MALONE, Maryanne (Smeader)

MALONE - Maryanne (nee Smeader)

July 20, 2013, loving wife of Thomas J.; loving mother of John V. (Bonnie), Molly F. Malone (Perry Morrison), Colleen M. (Patrick) O'Rourke and Nora A. (Greg) Fabiano; loving grandmother of Libby, Jack, Erin, Olivia, Ian, Thomas, Julia and Mary; sister of Paul Smeader, Joan Wilson and the late Allan and Fredric Smeader. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 2070 Eggert Rd., Amherst (between N. Bailey and Niagara Falls Blvd.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict's R.C. Church Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Assn. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com