CRAVER, Ruth M. (Glair)

CRAVER - Ruth M. (nee Glair)

July 19, 2013, beloved wife of Charles E. Craver; loving mother of Edward (Paula), Donald (Sally), Paul (Maureen), Marjory (Dale Tress), Laura (Donald) May; grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site) Monday morning at 9:30. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. "The Lord Bless you and keep you! The Lord shine his face upon you, and be gracious to you! The Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!" Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. (825-4454). www.thmccarthyfh.com