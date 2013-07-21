Joshua A. Grimshaw and Christina M. Graczyk

Christina M. Graczyk and Joshua A. Grimshaw were married at 1 p.m. June 8 in Japanese Gardens, Buffalo. Guests gathered for a reception at Pearl Street Grill, Buffalo. Reverend Dr. Cathy Stengel of United Methodist Church, Rochester, heard the couple’s vows. The bride’s parents are Mark A. and Meg L. Graczyk of Williamsville. The bridegroom’s parents are Harvey K. and Susan L. Grimshaw of Henderson. The bride is a graduate of Williamsville South High School and is attending Empire State College. Christina is a bank teller at Watertown Savings Bank. The groom is a graduate of Belleville Henderson Central High School. He attended Jefferson Community College. Joshua is a hearing aid dispenser at Watertown Audiology. After a trip to Seneca Lake, the couple will make their home in Henderson.