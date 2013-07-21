Erin Taylor and Joseph Moynihan wed in O’Brien’s Sleepy Hollow

Erin Taylor and Joseph Moynihan were married at 4:30 p.m. on June 15 in O’Brien’s Sleepy Hollow, East Aurora, where guests gathered for a reception. Ordained Minister Michelle Snyder heard the couple’s vows. The bride’s parents are Sharon A. and Bryan F. Taylor of Hamburg. The bridegroom’s parents are Karen and Joseph R. Moynihan of Ashville. The bride is a graduate of Frontier High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from SUNY Fredonia State and also earned a master’s degree in school counseling from Niagara University. Erin is a unit secretary at Women & Children’s Hospital. The groom is a graduate of Depew High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English adolescent education from SUNY Fredonia State and also earned a master’s degree in English adolescent education from University at Buffalo. Joseph is a English teacher at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. After a trip to Bar Harbor, Maine, the couple is making their home in Buffalo.