Best sellers: July 21
FICTION
1. Inferno. Dan Brown.
Doubleday, $29.95
2. Hidden Order. Brad Thor.
Atria, $27.99.
3. Bombshell. Catherine Coulter.
Putnam, $26.95
4. Second Honeymoon. Patterson/Roughan.
Little, Brown, $28.
5. And the Mountains Echoed.
Khaled Hosseini. Riverhead, $28.95
6. The Ocean at the End of the Lane.
Neil Gaiman. William Morrow, $25.99.
7. The Heist. Janet Evanovich.
Bantam, $28
8. Bad Monkey. Carl Hiaasen.
Knopf, $26.95
9. The Silver Star. Jeannette Walls.
Scribner, $26
10. Beautiful Day. Elin Hilderbrand.
Reagan Arthur, $28.
NONFICTION
1. Happy, Happy, Happy. Phil Robertson.
Howard Books. $24.99
2. Lean In. Sheryl Sandberg.
Knopf, $24.95
3. The Duck Commander Family.
Willie & Korie Robertson.
Howard Books, $23.99
4. American Gun. Chris Kyle.
William Morrow, $29.99
5. Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls.
David Sedaris. Little Brown, $27
6. Life Code. Dr. Phil McGraw.
Bird Street Books, $26.
7. Unbreakable. Jenni Rivera.
Atria, $25.
8. Wear the Black Hat. Chuck Klosterman.
Scribner, $25
9. Dad Is Fat. Jim Gaffigan.
Crown, $25.
10. The 100. Jorge Cruise.
William Morrow, $25.99
