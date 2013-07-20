BARTLETT, John Y., Sr.

BARTLETT - John Y., Sr. Of Gowanda, NY, July 18, 2013. Mr. Bartlett was a Korean War Veteran and worked at National Fuel for over 35 years. He was predeceased by his wife Marie (Schuster) and a daughter Patricia. He is survived by four sons: Thomas (Julie), John Jr., Gary and James (Lori) Bartlett; a brother Thomas (Jean) Bartlett; eight grand and seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Mentley

Funeral Home Inc., 105 E. Main St., Gowanda, A Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.