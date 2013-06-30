Where we live: Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga

Residents of three neighborhoods are seeing a lot more of town police, who are participating in a foot patrol program that runs through Oct. 31.

Officers on the day and afternoon shifts are walking the beat in the Walden Avenue and Genesee Street areas along the City of Buffalo border, as well as the Cedargrove neighborhood.

Capt. James Speyer, a police department spokesman, said foot patrols serve many purposes: they increase the safety and security of the neighborhoods and reduce the fear of crime; improve contact between police and residents to better identify neighborhood problems and solutions; and enhance the department’s intelligence-gathering efforts. And they help improve the quality of life.

This is the 19th season of police foot patrols, which are being funded this year with a $33,000 federal Community Development Block Grant.

“These patrols have always been well received in the neighborhoods,” said Capt. Michael Sliwinski. “They’ve worked well for us and for the community.”

Also this week:

• Summerfest 2013 will be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive. The event includes food, raffles, arts and crafts, and a garage sale.

• The Town Board meets at 6:45 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Town Hall, 3301 Broadway. The agenda includes a public hearing on a special use permit for a proposed Checkers drive-thru restaurant on Union Avenue, south of Losson Road.

• A meeting of the Cheektowaga-Maryvale School Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the board room at the Samuel R. Bennett Administration Building, 1050 Maryvale Drive.

• Free Zumba classes are offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, through the end of August, in Town Park off Harlem Road. Classes are part of “Fitness in the Park,” sponsored by YMCA Buffalo Niagara and Independent Health.

• Nominations are being accepted for the Cheektowaga Central School District’s 10th Annual Community Involvement Awards and Wall of Fame, which recognize residents who contribute to the betterment of or offer outstanding commitment to the community. For more information or a nomination form, call 681-5232 or visit www.cheektowagacentral.org.