Batavia agrees to enclose dumpsters

BATAVIA – In an ongoing campaign to make downtown Batavia more attractive, the City Council at a conference session Monday agreed to allocate $65,000 from a state grant to enclose dumpsters in a municipal parking lot.

The lot on Center Street at the edge of the business district has three exposed dumpsters. Others in larger parking lots have been enclosed to hide the trash receptacles. The project would include pavement improvements.

The money is part of a $450,000 state grant earmarked for improving store facades and other aesthetic changes.

