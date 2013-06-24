Anthopoulos: Reyes Timetable Talk
by Amy Moritz
By Sunday, Jose Reyes should be back with the Toronto Blue Jays.
That's the word from general manager Alex Anthopoulus, who met with members of the media at Coca-Cola Field before the Buffalo Bisons game with the Durham Bulls Monday night.
Reyes is on his fourth day of Major League Rehabiliation with the Herd. He will leave the club tomorrow.
"We talk to him
after every game," Anthopoulos said. "We may decide after tonight’s game or it may be after
Wednesday’s game in New Hampshire. He may come in and say 'Ah, it’s a little tight,
it’s a little stiff.' Maybe he needs to DH Thursday.
"New Hampshire is playing at home through Sunday. We play in Boston through Sunday. I can’t envision any
scenario that would go longer than that because he’s obviously playing every day. ... I think we’re trying to keep
it open."
