Letter: IRS should apologize to the American public

IRS should apologize to the American public

Prior to the presidential elections of 2008 and 2012 and the midterm congressional elections of 2010, legislators and the media were concerned with the rights of voters, specifically the disenfranchised voter. I believe those elections were a fraud.

Congress is investigating the Internal Revenue Service. Certain conservative and religious groups were denied tax exemptions or were required to provide information that did not pertain to their application. These IRS actions delayed efforts to raise funds to enable supporters to elect candidates of their choice.

America has been damaged by the actions of the IRS. The American people deserve an apology.

Mary A. Kless

Lancaster