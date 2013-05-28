GOP taps Batavia City Council prospects

BATAVIA – Two law enforcement officers have been tapped by the City Republican Committee to run for at-large seats on the City Council in the November election.

Eugene A. Jankowski, a lieutenant in the city Police Department, and John Deleo, a corrections officer, will seek four-year terms. They would succeed James E. Buckley and James R. Russell, who is completing a second short stint on the Council. The other at-large member, Brooks M. Hawley, an appointee completing an unexpired term, will run. He is the son of Assemblyman Stephen M. Hawley, R-Batavia.