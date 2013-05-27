REINING, Iva M.

REINING - Iva M. May 25, 2013, age 99, longtime resident of Grand Island, wife of the late Elwood Reining; mother of John Reining; grandmother of Michael (Becky) Reining, Tamara Miles, Karen Loggains and Mark Reining; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Katie, Andy, Ryan, Neil and Justin; sister of the late Olive Haines, Dorothy Dee and John Haines. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon.