Theater/Capsule reviews

Alemaedae Theater Productions. “Touched by an Angel.” Through Monday. Buffalo East, 1410 Main St. 602-6253. www.atpgalaxy.com. $15-$20. ∆∆ø (Colin Dabkowski)

BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS. “The Normal Heart. Through June 9. Show times: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. BUA Theater, 119 W. Chippewa St. 886-9239. www.buffalobua.org. $25 general, $22 seniors, $20 members, $15 students. ∆∆∆ (Colin Dabkowski)

GHOSTLIGHT THEATRE. “Final Notice.” Ends today. Show time: 2 p.m. today. 2170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. 743-1614. www.starrynighttheatre.com. $14 general, $12 students and seniors.

JEWISH REPERTORY THEATRE. “The God of Isaac.” Through next Sunday. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, Jewish Community Center Benderson Building, 2640 N. French Road, Getzville. 688-4114, Ext. 391. www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. $10-$36. ∆∆∆ø (Ted Hadley)

PAUL ROBESON THEATRE COMPANY. “Two Weeks Until the Rest of My Life.” Through next Sunday. Show times: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday. African-American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. 884-2013. www.africancultural.org. $27.50, $25 students and seniors.

SUBVERSIVE THEATRE COLLECTIVE. “Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963.” Through Saturday. Manny Fried Playhouse, Great Arrow Building, 255 Great Arrow Ave. 408-0499. $12.

THEATRE OF YOUTH. “The Adventures of Flat Stanley.” Through next Sunday. Show times: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. 884-4400. www.theatreofyouth.org. $24-$26. ∆∆∆ (Ben Siegel)

UJIMA COMPANY. “Breath, Boom.” Through next Sunday. Show times: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday. TheaterLoft, 545 Elmwood Ave. 883-0380. www.ujimatheatre.org. $25 general, $20 seniors, $15 students. ∆∆∆ø (Ted Hadley)

Canadian stages

SHAW FESTIVAL. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. (800) 511-SHAW. www.shawfest.com. Tickets are $24 to $110 (Canadian funds). In the Royal George Theatre: “Our Betters.” Through Oct. 27. Also, “Major Barbara.” Through Oct. 19. ∆∆∆ (Colin Dabkowski) In the Festival Theatre: “Guys and Dolls.” Through Nov. 3. ∆∆∆ø (Colin Dabkowski) Also, “Lady Windermere’s Fan.” In previews; opens June 8 and runs through Oct. 19. In the Court House Theatre: “Peace in Our Time: A Comedy.” In previews; opens June 7 and runs through Oct. 12. Also, “Trifles (Lunchtime One-Acts).” In previews beginning Wednesday; opens June 8 and runs through Oct. 12.

STRATFORD FESTIVAL. Queen’s Park, Stratford, Ont. (800) 567-1600. www.stratfordfestival.ca. Tickets are $20 to $175. In the Festival Theatre: “Fiddler on the Roof.” In previews; opens Tuesday and runs through Oct. 20. Also, “Romeo and Juliet.” In previews; opens Monday and runs through Oct. 19. Also, “The Three Musketeers.” In previews; opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 19. In the Tom Patterson Theatre: “Mary Stuart.” In previews; opens Friday and runs through Sept. 21. Also, “Measure for Measure.” In previews; opens Wednesday and runs through Sept. 21. In the Avon Theatre: ”Tommy.” In previews; opens Thursday and runs through Oct. 19. Also, “Blithe Spirit.” In previews; opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 20.

