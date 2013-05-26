MAIORE, Josephine F. (Federico)

MAIORE - Josephine F. (nee Federico)

May 22, 2013. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Maiore; dear mother of Anthony Maiore, Maria (Edward Fritts) Maiore and Carmelo Maiore; grandmother of Deborah Gueth and Darius Fritts; sister of Joseph (late Mary) Federico, Frank Federico, Sara (Joseph) Devaney, Virginia Federico, Camille (Anthony) Steeb and the late Rose Heinen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31 from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 9 AM. Share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com