McGLOIN, Carole R. (Schottmiller)

McGLOIN - Carole R. (nee Schottmiller)

May 18, 2013, loving mother of Karen A. and Tracy A. McGloin; devoted daughter of the late Edward and Loraine (Mohr) Schottmiller; dearest friend of Phyllis Doherty. Friends may call Friday 2-8 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., (825-4454) where funeral will be held Saturday morning at 9 and from St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30. Memorials to www.lbda.org. Online condolences at www.thmccarthyfh.com