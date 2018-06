Mr. and Mrs. Jordan G. Evans of Tonawanda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception in the Saturn Club, Buffalo. Mr. Evans and Barbara J. Czamara were married May 18, 1963, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Amherst. He is employed at M&T Bank, working over 50 years with the company; she is a retired secretary. They have three children and six grandchildren.