ZIEHM, David R.

ZIEHM - David R. April 25, 2013, of Grand Island. Survivors include his brothers William (wife Lucille), John (wife Paula), and sister Marion Wendt (husband Douglas). He also has many nieces and nephews who, along with friends, will greatly miss him. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 25th at 1:00 PM at Bible Fellowship Center, 1136 Baseline Rd Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's memory can be made to the Bible Fellowship Center.