Best sellers: May 19
FICTION
1. Dead Ever After. Charlaine Harris.
Ace, $27.95
2. 12th of Never. Patterson/Paetro.
Little Brown, $27.99
3. Silken Prey. John Sandford.
Putnam, $27.95
4. The Hit. David Baldacci.
Grand Central, $27.99
5. A Step of Faith.
Richard Paul Evans, Simon & Schuster, $19.99
6. Whiskey Beach. Nora Roberts.
Putnam, $27.95
7. A Delicate Truth. John LeCarre.
Viking, $28.95
8. Daddy’s Gone a Hunting.
Mary Higgins Clark.
9. Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland. Ace Atkins.
Putnam, $26.95
10. Gone Girl. Gillian Flynn.
Crown, $25
NONFICTION
1. Happy, Happy, Happy. Phil Robertson.
Howard Books. $24.99
2. Lean In. Sheryl Sandberg.
Knopf, $24.95
3. Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls.
David Sedaris. Little, Brown, $25.99
4. The Duck Commander Family.
Willie & Korie Robertson.
Howard Books, $23.99
5. Waiting to Be Heard. Amanda Knox.
Harper, $28.90
6. Cooked. Michael Pollan.
Penguin, $27.95
7. It’s All Good. Gwyneth Paltrow.
Grand Central, $32
8. Keep It Pithy. Bill O’Reilly.
Crown Archetype, $21.99
9. Dad Is Fat. Jim Gaffigan.
Crown Archetype, $25
10. The Unstoppables.
Bill Schley. Wiley, $24.95
