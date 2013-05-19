Share this article

Best sellers: May 19

FICTION

1. Dead Ever After. Charlaine Harris.

Ace, $27.95

2. 12th of Never. Patterson/Paetro.

Little Brown, $27.99

3. Silken Prey. John Sandford.

Putnam, $27.95

4. The Hit. David Baldacci.

Grand Central, $27.99

5. A Step of Faith.

Richard Paul Evans, Simon & Schuster, $19.99

6. Whiskey Beach. Nora Roberts.

Putnam, $27.95

7. A Delicate Truth. John LeCarre.

Viking, $28.95

8. Daddy’s Gone a Hunting.

Mary Higgins Clark.

9. Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland. Ace Atkins.

Putnam, $26.95

10. Gone Girl. Gillian Flynn.

Crown, $25

NONFICTION

1. Happy, Happy, Happy. Phil Robertson.

Howard Books. $24.99

2. Lean In. Sheryl Sandberg.

Knopf, $24.95

3. Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls.

David Sedaris. Little, Brown, $25.99

4. The Duck Commander Family.

Willie & Korie Robertson.

Howard Books, $23.99

5. Waiting to Be Heard. Amanda Knox.

Harper, $28.90

6. Cooked. Michael Pollan.

Penguin, $27.95

7. It’s All Good. Gwyneth Paltrow.

Grand Central, $32

8. Keep It Pithy. Bill O’Reilly.

Crown Archetype, $21.99

9. Dad Is Fat. Jim Gaffigan.

Crown Archetype, $25

10. The Unstoppables.

Bill Schley. Wiley, $24.95