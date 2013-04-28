Letter: Congress should take a lesson from Boston

Congress should take a lesson from Boston

Left, right, Republican, Democrat. We, as a nation, must take a lesson from the cohesive response in Boston this month where people of good will came together in the interest of a common cause. Congress must abandon its political posturing for self-aggrandizement and personal gain, and remember the responsibility that its members have to represent their constituencies. It is incumbent upon them to move from the current dynamic of paralysis, and act in the best interest of our country. God bless America.

Stuart Angert

Amherst