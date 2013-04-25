SVARZKOPF, Anne K.

91, of Pinellas Park, FL, formerly of Amherst, NY, April 22, 2013, at Largo Medical Center. Anne was a devout Catholic and member of Sacred Heart Church in Pinellas Park. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert in 2000 and is survived by her son William (Rita) of St. Petersburg, FL, two daughters Kathleen Nicolay (Gary) of Sun City Center, FL and Maureen Larson (William) of Denver, CO, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Anne's honor. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 26 at 9:30 AM at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, St. Petersburg. www.anderson mcqueen.com.