WALKOWIAK, Leonard H.

WALKOWIAK - Leonard H. Passed away April 22, 2013 at age 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Josephine (nee Wojcik); devoted children Ken (Marlene) Walkowiak, Gary Walkowiak and predeceased by son Mark J. Walkowiak; loving grandfather of JennyLyn (Joseph) Brusehaber, Katie Walkowiak; proud great-grandfather of Emma Rose; son of the late Leonard (Victoria) Walkowiak; son-in-law of the late Josephine Wojcik; brother of the late Arthur (late Irene); brother-in-law of the late John (late Dorothy) Wojcik; survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing from the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. (two blocks south of William St.) on Friday at 9:30 AM and in St. Andrew R.C. Church, Sloan at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Walkowiak spent four years as an Army Medic and served during WWII. He retired after 40 years at Fedders Corp. and was past President of U.S.W. Local No. 1753. He was a member of St. Andrew's Holy Name Society and Adam Plewacki V.F.W. Post No. 799. Family present Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo.