RAPP - William Anthony C.B.P. Officer April 20, 2013, of Clarence, NY, at age 27, passed peacefully, beloved husband of Lindsay Goerss Rapp; cherished son of William P. and Debra M. Cicco Rapp; loving brother of Christina Rapp; dearest grandson of Nina M. Rapp (B. Gen. William C. Rapp, deceased), Anthony and Mary Cicco, Ellen Goerss; darling great-grandson of Margaret Devine; son-in-law of Dennis and Wendy Goerss; brother-in-law of Justin; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at THE CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna) Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9 PM and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, Thursday at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in William's memory made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute appreciated.