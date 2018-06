RUSH, Irene K.

RUSH - Irene K. April 22, 2013, beloved mother of Gloria (Gerald) Shelvay, James (Patricia), Chester (Dawn) Akins and Sarah Rush; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Dora (Gene) Cybulski, Arthur, Pamela and Cathy Ann Rush; survived by neices and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-7:30 PM. Funeral prayers at 7:30 PM.