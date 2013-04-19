Donald F. Dillon, retired trainmaster, bartender

May 3, 1926 – April 15, 2013

Donald F. Dillon, of Williamsville, a veteran trainmaster who retired after a 36-year career with Conrail and its predecessors, died Monday in Beechwood Continuing Care facility, Getzville, after a short illness. He was 86.

Born in Syracuse, Mr. Dillon served in the U.S. Army. He studied hotel management at Cornell University in the 1940s before going on to work in the railroad industry with the New York Central Railroad in 1952. He moved to the Buffalo Niagara region in 1971 and lived here the rest of his life.

Mr. Dillon retired from Conrail in 1988 and after his retirement went on to serve as a bartender for 11 years at the Country Club of Buffalo.

A member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Amherst, Mr. Dillon volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society there and also served as an usher. He received the 12 Apostles award at St. Gregory’s.

Survivors include his wife of almost 58 years, the former Nancy H. Hayes; two daughters, Mary Terese Chriswell and Elizabeth Hassey; and two sons, Timothy and Patrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst, after prayers at 8:15 in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.