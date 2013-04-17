GRISANTI, Russell Joseph Jr.

GRISANTI - Russell Joseph Jr. Born August 31, 1946 in Buffalo, NY, passed away April 14, 2013, in

Tucson, AZ, survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna; sons Christopher (Suzan) and Stephen; grandchildren Elia, Meyer and Kieffer; brothers David (Karen) and Michael (Cheryl); sister Lucille (Paul) Schaefer. An ROTC and US Air Force Veteran, Russell went on to graduate from the University of Buffalo and then earn a Master's Degree from the University of Utah. In his career as an accountant and CPA, he last worked as CFO for Dependable Home Health Services of Arizona. He was active in his college fraternity and in Lutheran Cursillo. His love for God and family was seen in his involvement in many churches, concluding at Desert Hope Lutheran Church. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorial Services for Russell will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Desert Hope Lutheran Church, Hope Lutheran Church of Madagascar, or the Southern Arizona Head and Neck Cancer Support Group. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson, AZ. bringfuneralhome.com