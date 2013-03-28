Visit from acclaimed Dominican author Julia Alvarez ends Babel season

On Wednesday night, the 2012-13 season of Just Buffalo Literary Center’s prestigious Babel reading series will come to an end with a visit from the lauded Dominican-born author Julia Alvarez.

Her books – including “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents,” “In the Time of Butterflies” and “Yo!” – have been widely read in American high schools and communities and praised for their embodiment of the Dominican experience in America.

Her second novel, “In the Time of Butterflies,” perhaps the most widely read of Alvarez’s novels and Babel’s selection for this event, tells the story of the Mirabal sisters, three young victims of the brutal regime of Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. (The Trujillo dictatorship also underpins Junot Diaz’s “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao.”) It was nominated for a 1994 National Book Critics Circle Award and has since appeared on countless high school and college reading lists.

Alvarez, also an accomplished poet and author of children’s books, lives in Vermont and teaches at Middlebury College. Before the Babel event, Just Buffalo and the International Institute of Buffalo will host a free celebration of Dominican music, food and culture from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Karpeles Manuscript Museum (453 Porter Ave.), with food tickets costing $8 each. – Colin Dabkowski

“Babel with Julia Alvarez” – When: 8 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Admission: $10. Info: 832-5400 or www.justbuffalo.org.