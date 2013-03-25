Fire engulfs shed in Hartland

HARTLAND – A fast-moving fire destroyed a shed and its contents Sunday evening on Ridge Road.

Stephen Tagg, 34, a resident of 7531 Ridge Road, told Niagara County sheriff’s deputies that he had been using a wood-burning stove in a rear shed just after 5 p.m. and left to go inside the house for short time. He said a neighbor knocked on the door when he noticed smoke. Tagg told deputies that he saw smoke coming from the shed and opened the shed door to find the back wall, where the exhaust pipe goes through, on fire and called 911.

Gasport Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

Tagg said he was able to remove a lawnmower, but the shed, which became engulfed by the fire, was destroyed, along with a go-cart, welding torches and tanks.

Deputies contacted the owner of the residence, Lee Branch, 63, of Richmond, Va.

Losses were estimated at $3,000.