Police raid meth lab in Allegany

ALLEGANY – Three men are being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail on felony charges of manufacturing methamphetamine following a Thursday night raid on a South Seventh Street home by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task force, state police, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, and Allegany and police.

Jailed are Anthony R. Ray, 32, and Joshua R. Safford, 31, both of Allegany; and Raymond G. Shaffer Jr., 36, of Olean.

The raid, which began about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, capped a two-month investigation by the task force and local police agencies into the manufacture of methamphetamine in the Allegany area. Officers confiscated an active methamphetamine-manufacturing lab.

Six persons were taken into custody in the South Seventh Street home but three were released pending further investigation and after agents conferred with Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman.

Additional criminal charges are expected to be lodged following further conferences with Rieman, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding illegal drug activity in the area is urged to contact their local police or the task force at 373-2773. Officials said all such calls are kept confidential.