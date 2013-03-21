KLEIS, Jean (Wittmeyer)

KLEIS - Jean (nee Wittmeyer)

Of North Boston, NY, entered into rest on March 13, 2013, beloved wife of 65 years to William H. Kleis, Jr.; cherished mother of Amy Kleis Pregmon and William D. Kleis (late Carolann); loving

grandmother of David and Katelin Kleis;

dear step-grandmother of Timothy Maroney and Christine (Richard) Lynch; daughter of the late Clarence and Stella (Andera) Wittmeyer; dear sister of Janet Gordon and the late Judith Wittmeyer, sister-in-law of Betty (late James) McCarrick and the late Marian and Ellsworth Ahrens, Dorothy and Martin Wattengel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday March 23, 2013, at 10 AM from St. John the Baptist RC Church, Boston, NY. Mrs. Kleis was an employee of the Town of Boston for 20 years. She was a member of the St. John's Choir, Altar & Rosary Society, Parish Neighbors, North

Boston Fire Co. Auxiliary and Boston Young At Heart Seniors. Memorials may be made to St. John's Altar &

Rosary Society, 6895 Boston Crossroads, Boston NY 14025. Arrangements by WURTZ FUNERAL HOME.