Lockport woman found driving a stolen vehicle also a suspect in an attempted robbery

A Lockport woman wanted in connection with the attempted robbery of a Lockport 7-Eleven was stopped by Niagara County sheriff’s deputies driving a vehicle owned by her neighbor that had been reported stolen.

Katherine A. Figueroa, 21, of Norwood Drive, was stopped by Niagara County sheriff’s deputies Monday evening after she was located driving through a parking lot in the 2000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and operation by an unlicensed driver.

She was also charged by City of Lockport Police with attempted third-degree robbery for her role in an attempted robbery of a 7-Eleven at 95 South Transit Street at 6:45 a.m. Monday.

A clerk in the convenience store told police that a woman came into the store and demanded that he turn over all the cash in his register. The man said he told her he was unable to do that and called police. He gave police a license plate number, which police traced to a home of Figueroa’s neighbor on Norwood Drive. The neighbor said Figueroa had been in his house and after she left he noticed his cell phone was gone and told police that she must also have taken the keys to his Ford Expedition.