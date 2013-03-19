Ferry street man held in stabbing

A 34-year-old West Ferry Street man is held on first-degree assault and weapons charged for allegedly stabbing a man ten times with a six-inch blade knife after an argument in his house in the 400 block of West Ferry late Sunday afternoon. Willie N. Henley was arrested about 4:24 p.m. after the victim was rushed to ECMC for treatment of six stabbing wounds in his back, two in his chest and two slashes to his left arm. Henley was found hiding in a dark room in his basement and his allegedly bloody clothing and boots were seized as evidence, according to a police report.