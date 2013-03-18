Killbuck man pleads guilty to reduced sex charge

A 45-year-old Killbuck man faces a prison term of up to four years on his guilty plea Monday before Cattaraugus County Judge Ronald D. Ploetz in Little Valley to a reduced charge of first-degree attempted sexual abuse for molesting a girl less than 11 years old between August 1996 and early 2003. Kenneth P. Crawford faces sentencing May 28.

In other cases:

• Ploetz ordered Mark Demetrious, 27, of Franklinville, to serve a prison term of two years and then face two years of post-release supervision on his conviction for the sale of cocaine to an undercover police agent in the City of Olean on Feb. 8, 2012.

• Angel L. Ocasio, 31, of Dunkirk, was ordered to serve a prison term of one to three years and make full restitution on his conviction to a felony burglary charge for a break-in in the Town of Dayton on Jan. 5, 2012.

Also in connection with the Dayton break-in, Ploetz fined Jose A. Morales, 37, of Dunkirk, $500, placed him on probation for five years and ordered him to also pay full restitution on his plea to a third-degree burglary charge for his reduced role that crime.

• Jennifer L. Abdo, 34, of Cuba, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for using a noxious material to injure someone during an incident in the City of Olean on March 8, 2012. She faces sentencing May 28.

• Bradley J. Cox, 28, of Gainesville, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of marijuana stemming from his arrest with more than two ounces of the substance in the Town of Freedom on March 15, 2012.

He faces sentencing April 8.

• Jesse C. Bartlett Jr., 22, of Olean, pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge for his arrest in the City of Olean on Aug. 30, 2012, for being armed with a kung fu star weapon. He faces sentencing May 28.

• Donald R. Cooper, 43, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.10 percent and for driving without a valid license because of a prior alcohol conviction in the Town of Freedom on Oct. 27, 2012.

He faces sentencing July 22.

• Nathaniel F. Skinner, 18, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of stolen property linked to a Salamanca break-in Aug. 12, 2012.

He faces sentencing May 28.

• Sean Sharp, 35, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge linked to his failure to register as a state sex offender within 10 days of his move to Gowanda on July 19, 2012.

He faces sentencing May 28.

• Jeffrey Halftown, 55, of Brant, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with aggravated driving while intoxicated, felony drunken driving and a number of traffic infractions for a Town of Perrysburg incident Oct. 27, 2012.

His attorney was given 45 days to file motions in the case.

