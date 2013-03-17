Bailey Avenue man misses 2 stop signs

A Bailey Avenue man was arrested Sunday after police said he went through two stop signs before fighting with officers who questioned him, Buffalo police said.

David Pigler, 24, went through the stop signs on Parkridge Avenue at 1 a.m., police said.

Pigler became “loud and verbally abusive” to the responding officers, police said, and began fighting with the officers when they asked him to step out of his vehicle. Pigler was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and other charges.