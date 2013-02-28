PROWSE, James J., Jr.

PROWSE - James J., Jr. February 26, 2013. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Sullivan); dear father of Jamie (Sheila), Darlene and Sandra (Jason) Crook; loving grandfather of Jim, Megan, Alexander and Eliza; brother of Edward (Carol) and the late Charles and Jerry. Funeral from PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Saturday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS Church) 9:30. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. Jim was a member of the Knights of St. John Commandery 204, was a Eucharistic Minister and a Korean War Army Airborne veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Online condolences www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com