UK paper: Buffalo's English Pork Pie Co. 'Best British Shop'

By Andrew Z. Galarneau

Drawing on recommendations from British ex-pats, The Telegraph has named English Pork Pie Co. the "best British shop" in the world.

The London newspaper wrote: "This company handcrafts its British pies in Buffalo and then sells them across the United States. 'These are the tastiest English treats you'll find in the US and the staff are so friendly and welcoming. It's always a pleasure!" said a satisfied customer.' "

Damian and Vicky Parker have been making and selling pork pies, sausage rolls and other British delicacies at their 1176 South Park Ave. location since 2008. (Phone: 823-3772).

The Parkers have been expanding their offerings into chicken tikka pie, Stilton pork pie, steak and kidney pie, cheese and onion pie, and lots more.