BAKER, Suzan M. (Newbury)

Age 59 of North Tonawanda, February 25, 2013, wife of 21 years to Walter J. Baker; mother of John (Fiancee Jennifer Weiss) Baker, Keith (Laura) Baker, Michael (Michele) Baker and Kimberly (Kevin) Prohaska; grandmother of Brooke, Briana, Owen, Tyler, Gabriel and Sammy; daughter of Shirley A. Newbury and the late Walter Newbury; sister of John (Jan) Newbury, Glen (Nancy Brice) Newbury and Jeff (Shelly Kolacz) Newbury; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation or funeral service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Suzan's Life on Saturday, March 2, 2013 at 1 PM at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St. in Tonawanda. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd., Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034 (web address National Breast Cancer.org). Suzan was a 1972 graduate of North Tonawanda High School and had been employed as an Administrative Assistant for Cannon Design on Grand Island. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.