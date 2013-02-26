YOUNG, Violet Rose

YOUNG - Violet Rose Of Akron, N.Y. went home to her Lord and savior February 25, 2013. Daughter of the late Isburn and Hazel (Eddy) Young; devoted and cherished sister of Hazel Kellner, Ruth (Edwin) Duermeyer and the late James Young and Millard Young; sister-in-law of Marlowe Young; beloved and dearest aunt of Patty (Paul) Young-Szlapak; also surviving are several or nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 in the CHILDS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron. Celebration of Violet's life will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in the Victory Full Gospel Church, 280 Akron Road, Akron, NY. Burial in Pioneer Cemetery, Akron. Memorials in Violet's memory would be appreciated by the family to Hearts and Hands Faith in Action, 50 John St., Akron, NY 14001, Suburban Adult Services Inc. (SASi), 960 W. Maple Ct., Elma, NY 14059 or Cradle Beach, 8038 Lake Shore Rd., Angola, 14006.